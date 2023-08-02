Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .385 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 75 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.7% of those games.
- In 6.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 16 games this season (21.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 23 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.250
|AVG
|.265
|.292
|OBP
|.349
|.365
|SLG
|.381
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|17
|14/5
|K/BB
|27/15
|5
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.00), 22nd in WHIP (1.180), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
