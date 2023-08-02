On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Kiner-Falefa is batting .385 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 75 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.7% of those games.

In 6.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 16 games this season (21.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 23 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .250 AVG .265 .292 OBP .349 .365 SLG .381 7 XBH 7 2 HR 3 11 RBI 17 14/5 K/BB 27/15 5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings