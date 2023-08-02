Kyle Higashioka, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .225 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Higashioka has recorded a hit in 28 of 57 games this season (49.1%), including eight multi-hit games (14.0%).

In six games this season, he has homered (10.5%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 38.6% of his games this season, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0%.

He has scored in 14 of 57 games (24.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .217 AVG .233 .256 OBP .263 .458 SLG .300 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 14 RBI 12 28/5 K/BB 25/4 0 SB 0

