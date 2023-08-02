Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Higashioka, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .225 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Higashioka has recorded a hit in 28 of 57 games this season (49.1%), including eight multi-hit games (14.0%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (10.5%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 38.6% of his games this season, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0%.
- He has scored in 14 of 57 games (24.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.217
|AVG
|.233
|.256
|OBP
|.263
|.458
|SLG
|.300
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/5
|K/BB
|25/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send McClanahan (11-1) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.00), 22nd in WHIP (1.180), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
