Shane McClanahan will start for the Tampa Bay Rays in the final of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who are listed at -105. The game's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -115 -105 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 59.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (38-26).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, New York has a 38-26 record (winning 59.4% of its games).

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

In the 106 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-54-5).

The Yankees have collected a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-26 23-26 26-13 29-39 44-44 11-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.