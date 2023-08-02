The New York Yankees will look to Gleyber Torres for continued offensive production when they take on Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 146 total home runs.

New York ranks 19th in baseball with a .401 slugging percentage.

The Yankees are 29th in the majors with a .229 batting average.

New York has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (460 total runs).

The Yankees' .301 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.245).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole will aim to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Cole is trying to extend a fifth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Cole is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

In five of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Domingo Germán J.P. France 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease

