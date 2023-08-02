Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) will go head to head against the New York Yankees (55-52) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, August 2 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the season.

The favored Yankees have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who are listed at -105. The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.64 ERA) vs Shane McClanahan - TB (11-1, 3.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 64 times and won 38, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 38-26 record (winning 59.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 4-1 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Rays have won in five, or 29.4%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win three times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+165) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+270) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 4th

