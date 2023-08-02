Gleyber Torres and Wander Franco are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays square off at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (9-2) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.64), fifth in WHIP (1.049), and 15th in K/9 (9.8).

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 28 7.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1 at Rockies Jul. 16 6.0 2 1 1 11 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 7.1 5 3 3 5 1 at Cardinals Jul. 2 6.0 6 2 2 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Gerrit Cole's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Torres Stats

Torres has 102 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.318/.423 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 55 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .296/.417/.672 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 108 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.333/.444 so far this season.

Franco hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a triple, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 at Astros Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 109 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 52 RBI.

He has a slash line of .317/.402/.509 on the year.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Astros Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 at Astros Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.