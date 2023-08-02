Yankees vs. Rays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 2
The Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the New York Yankees (55-52) on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Shane McClanahan (11-1, 3.00 ERA).
Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.64 ERA) vs McClanahan - TB (11-1, 3.00 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (9-2) for his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
- The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.64 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 22 games.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.
- Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
Gerrit Cole vs. Rays
- The Rays rank 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks fourth in the league (.447) and 161 home runs.
- The Rays have gone 13-for-45 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI in 10 innings this season against the right-hander.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan
- McClanahan (11-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
- McClanahan has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.
- McClanahan has 16 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.00), 22nd in WHIP (1.180), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Shane McClanahan vs. Yankees
- The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .229 batting average, and is 29th in the league with 802 total hits and 22nd in MLB play with 460 runs scored. They have the 19th-ranked slugging percentage (.401) and are sixth in all of MLB with 146 home runs.
- McClanahan has a 9 ERA and a 2.25 WHIP against the Yankees this season in four innings pitched, allowing a .294 batting average over one appearance.
