Billy McKinney and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney is hitting .226 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
  • This season, McKinney has tallied at least one hit in 19 of 34 games (55.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (14.7%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In seven games this season (20.6%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 13
.281 AVG .139
.359 OBP .225
.614 SLG .167
8 XBH 1
5 HR 0
9 RBI 1
11/7 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
