On Thursday, Giancarlo Stanton (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .203 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this year (32 of 58), with more than one hit 11 times (19.0%).

He has gone deep in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.9% of his games this year, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .191 AVG .216 .262 OBP .292 .400 SLG .500 9 XBH 13 7 HR 8 20 RBI 19 29/10 K/BB 27/10 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings