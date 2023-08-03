On Thursday, Harrison Bader (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .260 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.

Bader has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 58), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has driven home a run in 19 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 25 of 58 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 24 .259 AVG .261 .293 OBP .277 .440 SLG .409 12 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 15 20/4 K/BB 14/2 6 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings