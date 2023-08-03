Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- batting .320 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .259.

Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.

In 56.6% of his 76 games this season, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In five games this season, he has homered (6.6%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

In 21.1% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .252 AVG .265 .299 OBP .349 .364 SLG .381 7 XBH 7 2 HR 3 11 RBI 17 14/6 K/BB 27/15 5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings