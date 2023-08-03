Today's MLB slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Searching for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (58-51) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (58-50)

The Phillies will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Thursday at 12:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.378 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.378 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.303 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -126 +106 8.5

The Texas Rangers (62-46) host the Chicago White Sox (43-66)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 60 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -266 +216 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Kansas City Royals (34-75) host the New York Mets (50-57)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.234 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

KC Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -118 -101 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (60-49) host the Baltimore Orioles (66-42)

The Orioles will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Thursday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 49 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -162 +137 8

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The San Francisco Giants (60-49) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.267 AVG, 10 HR, 30 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.267 AVG, 10 HR, 30 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.278 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SF Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -189 +162 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59)

The Pirates will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.262 AVG, 12 HR, 49 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -131 +111 8.5

The New York Yankees (56-52) take on the Houston Astros (62-47)

The Astros will hit the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.260 AVG, 16 HR, 45 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.260 AVG, 16 HR, 45 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.300 AVG, 18 HR, 74 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -111 -109 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) take on the Minnesota Twins (55-54)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.225 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -141 +119 9

The Chicago Cubs (55-53) play the Cincinnati Reds (59-51)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -160 +136 10

The Los Angeles Angels (56-53) host the Seattle Mariners (56-52)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 39 HR, 81 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 39 HR, 81 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 17 HR, 58 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAA Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -154 +131 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (61-45) play the Oakland Athletics (30-79)

The Athletics will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 21 HR, 75 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 21 HR, 75 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.245 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -278 +225 8.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.