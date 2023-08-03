Thursday's contest features the New York Yankees (56-52) and the Houston Astros (62-47) matching up at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (7-6) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (7-2) will get the nod for the Astros.

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 39, or 60%, of those games.

This season New York has won 42 of its 73 games, or 57.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 467 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule