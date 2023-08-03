Cristian Javier takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Thursday at Yankee Stadium against Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh in MLB action with 148 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in the majors with a .230 batting average.

New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 467 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees rank 27th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

New York has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.242).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Schmidt has three quality starts this year.

Schmidt will look to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays W 7-2 Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. J.P. France 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint

