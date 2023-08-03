You can see player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Gleyber Torres and other players on the Houston Astros and New York Yankees prior to their matchup at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 105 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .260/.322/.428 slash line on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has recorded 56 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.415/.663 so far this year.

Judge has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Javier Stats

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Javier has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Jul. 28 6.0 3 3 3 9 2 at Athletics Jul. 22 5.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Angels Jul. 16 5.0 4 3 3 7 2 at Rangers Jul. 3 4.1 9 8 8 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 4.0 8 6 6 1 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 117 hits with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .300/.378/.508 on the year.

Tucker will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles and five RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI (105 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.349/.427 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

