Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Billy McKinney and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .227 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 20 of 35 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (17.1%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this season (22.9%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (37.1%), including one multi-run game.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.279
|AVG
|.139
|.353
|OBP
|.225
|.639
|SLG
|.167
|9
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|1
|13/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown (7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.20), 45th in WHIP (1.302), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
