Billy McKinney and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .227 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 20 of 35 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (17.1%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this season (22.9%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (37.1%), including one multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .279 AVG .139 .353 OBP .225 .639 SLG .167 9 XBH 1 6 HR 0 10 RBI 1 13/7 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings