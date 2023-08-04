Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After hitting .256 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Astros.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 107 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .430, both of which lead New York hitters this season.
- In 72.0% of his 107 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (27.1%), with two or more RBI in 14 of them (13.1%).
- He has scored in 47 of 107 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|46
|.257
|AVG
|.270
|.332
|OBP
|.319
|.445
|SLG
|.413
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|18
|34/25
|K/BB
|28/15
|7
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 39th, 1.302 WHIP ranks 45th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th.
