The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .254.
  • In 43 of 77 games this season (55.8%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20.8% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31.2% of his games this year (24 of 77), with two or more runs five times (6.5%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 35
.243 AVG .265
.289 OBP .349
.351 SLG .381
7 XBH 7
2 HR 3
11 RBI 17
15/6 K/BB 27/15
5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brown (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 39th, 1.302 WHIP ranks 45th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
