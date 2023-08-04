The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .225 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Higashioka has picked up a hit in 28 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this year (38.6%), Higashioka has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.0%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 14 of 57 games (24.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .217 AVG .233 .256 OBP .263 .458 SLG .300 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 14 RBI 12 28/5 K/BB 25/4 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings