On Friday, August 4, 2023 at Target Center, the New York Liberty (20-6) will look to build on a five-game road winning streak when taking on the Minnesota Lynx (13-14), airing at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 9-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lynx have put together a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Minnesota is 3-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

In the Liberty's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 27 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.