The New York Liberty (20-6) travel to face the Minnesota Lynx (13-14) after winning five straight road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, August 4, 2023.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Liberty vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 83 Liberty 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-1.9)

Minnesota (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Liberty vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, New York is 9-16-0 this year.

There have been 15 New York games (out of 25) that went over the total this season.

Liberty Performance Insights

In 2023, the Liberty are second-best in the WNBA offensively (88.2 points scored per game) and ranked fifth on defense (82.0 points allowed).

In 2023, New York is second-best in the league in rebounds (38.0 per game) and fourth in rebounds conceded (33.8).

The Liberty are ninth in the league in turnovers per game (14.2) and worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

Beyond the arc, the Liberty are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 10.9. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 37.4%.

The Liberty are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.2%).

In 2023, New York has attempted 42.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 57.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 34.8% of New York's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 65.2% have been 2-pointers.

