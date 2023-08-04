2023 Wyndham Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
After one round of play at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley is in the lead (+260), shooting an eight-under 62.
Wyndham Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
- Venue: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards
Wyndham Championship Best Odds to Win
Russell Henley
- Tee Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-8)
- Odds to Win: +260
Henley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|6
|0
|1st
Byeong-Hun An
- Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +800
An Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|8
|1
|2nd
Adam Svensson
- Tee Time: 7:34 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Svensson Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|7
|0
|2nd
JT Poston
- Tee Time: 7:34 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Poston Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|3
|5th
Adam Scott
- Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Scott Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|7
|2
|5th
Wyndham Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Ludvig Aberg
|7th (-4)
|+2500
|Andrew Novak
|4th (-6)
|+3000
|Lucas Glover
|7th (-4)
|+3500
|Thomas Detry
|7th (-4)
|+4000
|Stephan Jaeger
|16th (-3)
|+4000
|Brendon Todd
|16th (-3)
|+4000
|Shane Lowry
|35th (-2)
|+4500
|Andrew Putnam
|16th (-3)
|+5000
|Sung-Jae Im
|51st (-1)
|+5000
|Beau Hossler
|153rd (+7)
|+5000
