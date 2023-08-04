Luis Severino will attempt to slow down Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros when they take on his New York Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Astros are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+120). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Yankees vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (38.2%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 8-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

New York's games have gone over the total in 48 of its 108 chances.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-26 23-26 26-13 31-39 45-44 12-8

