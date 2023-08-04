Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (62-48) will clash with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (57-52) at Yankee Stadium on Friday, August 4. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Yankees have +130 odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (7-7, 4.20 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (2-5, 7.49 ERA)

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 72 times and won 43, or 59.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Astros have gone 26-12 (68.4%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Astros have a 5-2 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (38.2%) in those games.

The Yankees have a mark of 5-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+130) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 4th Win AL East +6600 - 4th

