The field for the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom features Cheyenne Knight. The par-72 course spans 6,494 yards and the purse is $2,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 3-5.

Cheyenne Knight Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Knight has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Knight has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Knight has finished in the top 20 in two of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Knight has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average three times.

Knight will attempt to make the cut for the 14th straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 27 -4 278 0 19 1 3 $697,487

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,494 yards, Dundonald Links is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,019 yards .

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

The average course Knight has played in the past year has been 65 yards longer than the 6,494 yards Dundonald Links will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Knight's Last Time Out

Knight shot poorly over the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.35 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of the field.

Her 4.19-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship placed her in the 37th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Knight shot better than 95% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Knight carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the tournament average was 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Knight had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (3.6).

Knight's four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the field average (4.2).

In that most recent tournament, Knight's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.6).

Knight finished the Amundi Evian Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Knight finished without one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Knight Odds to Win: +3500

