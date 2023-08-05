DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- In 66.7% of his 93 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in eight games this season (8.6%), homering in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (24.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (6.5%).
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.3%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.251
|AVG
|.217
|.332
|OBP
|.281
|.423
|SLG
|.311
|17
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|45/19
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Verlander (6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched for the New York Mets on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.15 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
