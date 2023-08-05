The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

In 66.7% of his 93 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in eight games this season (8.6%), homering in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (24.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (6.5%).

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.3%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .251 AVG .217 .332 OBP .281 .423 SLG .311 17 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 45/19 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings