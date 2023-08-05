The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.
  • In 66.7% of his 93 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in eight games this season (8.6%), homering in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (24.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (6.5%).
  • He has scored in 32.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.3%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 43
.251 AVG .217
.332 OBP .281
.423 SLG .311
17 XBH 10
6 HR 2
20 RBI 9
45/19 K/BB 40/15
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Verlander (6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched for the New York Mets on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 40-year-old has a 3.15 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
