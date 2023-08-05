Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .205 with seven doubles, 17 home runs and 21 walks.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.7%, and 7% of his trips to the dish).
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (40%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (18.3%).
- He has scored in 40% of his games this season (24 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.197
|AVG
|.216
|.269
|OBP
|.292
|.444
|SLG
|.500
|11
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|19
|32/11
|K/BB
|27/10
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came for the New York Mets on Sunday when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
