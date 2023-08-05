Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander on August 5 at 1:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Astros.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Astros Player Props
|Yankees vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 44 of 78 games this season (56.4%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.1%).
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 78), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (21.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (10.3%).
- He has scored in 25 games this season (32.1%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|35
|.241
|AVG
|.265
|.286
|OBP
|.349
|.371
|SLG
|.381
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|15/6
|K/BB
|27/15
|5
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came while pitching for the New York Mets on Sunday when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.15, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.