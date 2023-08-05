Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander on August 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 44 of 78 games this season (56.4%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.1%).

He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 78), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (21.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (10.3%).

He has scored in 25 games this season (32.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 35 .241 AVG .265 .286 OBP .349 .371 SLG .381 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 12 RBI 17 15/6 K/BB 27/15 5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings