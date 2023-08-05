The field at the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will feature Taylor Moore. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $7,600,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,131-yard course from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a wager on Moore at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Taylor Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Moore has finished in the top five once.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Moore has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 25 -6 279 1 18 3 3 $4.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Moore finished fifth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Moore has played in the past year (7,308 yards) is 177 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He finished in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 4.09 strokes on those 22 holes.

Moore shot better than only 14% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Moore recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Moore recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.3).

Moore's two birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the tournament average of 3.4.

At that last competition, Moore's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Moore ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 3.4.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Moore bettered the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Moore Odds to Win: +5000

