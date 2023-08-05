The Wyndham Championship is in progress, and following the second round Tyler Duncan is in 12th place at -6.

Tyler Duncan Insights

Tyler Duncan Insights

Duncan has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Duncan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Duncan has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Duncan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 38 -8 277 0 11 2 2 $1.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Duncan has one top-20 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Duncan did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Duncan will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,271 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan finished in the 13th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Duncan shot better than 88% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.54.

Duncan shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Duncan recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Duncan's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Duncan's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Duncan finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Duncan finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Duncan Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Duncan's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

