Saturday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (57-53) taking on the Houston Astros (63-48) at 1:05 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (6-5, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2, 5.16 ERA).

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, New York has won eight of 19 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for New York is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (474 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule