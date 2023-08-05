Yankees vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (57-53) taking on the Houston Astros (63-48) at 1:05 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (6-5, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2, 5.16 ERA).
Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-5.
- When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.
- The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, New York has won eight of 19 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for New York is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (474 total runs).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|Rays
|L 5-1
|Jhony Brito vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 1
|Rays
|L 5-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Eflin
|August 2
|Rays
|W 7-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Shane McClanahan
|August 3
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Cristian Javier
|August 4
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Brown
|August 5
|Astros
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Justin Verlander
|August 6
|Astros
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jose Urquidy
|August 7
|@ White Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Dylan Cease
|August 8
|@ White Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Touki Toussaint
|August 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Luis Severino vs Mike Clevinger
|August 11
|@ Marlins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Edward Cabrera
