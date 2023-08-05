Nestor Cortes Jr. gets the nod for the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

The Yankees are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-140). The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Odds & Info

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -140 +115 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The previous 10 Yankees games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 49 of its 109 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-27 23-26 26-13 31-40 45-45 12-8

