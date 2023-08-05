Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will take the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Justin Verlander, who gets the start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 153 home runs.

Fueled by 310 extra-base hits, New York ranks 17th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 474 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.244 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, May 31 against the Seattle Mariners, throwing five innings and giving up two earned runs.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Cortes has made nine starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays W 7-2 Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros L 7-3 Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Jose Urquidy 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Edward Cabrera

