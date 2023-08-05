How to Watch the Yankees vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will take the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Justin Verlander, who gets the start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Astros vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Yankees Player Props
|Astros vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 153 home runs.
- Fueled by 310 extra-base hits, New York ranks 17th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 474 (4.3 per game).
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.244 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) for his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, May 31 against the Seattle Mariners, throwing five innings and giving up two earned runs.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Cortes has made nine starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|L 5-1
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|L 5-2
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|8/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Justin Verlander
|8/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jose Urquidy
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
|8/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|8/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Edward Cabrera
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.