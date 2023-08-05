You can find player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Gleyber Torres and others on the Houston Astros and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 108 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .263/.325/.428 slash line so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 56 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 42 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .289/.410/.649 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Verlander Stats

The Astros' Justin Verlander (6-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jul. 30 5.1 5 1 1 5 1 at Yankees Jul. 25 6.0 2 0 0 6 4 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 8.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 5.0 2 3 3 6 6 at Padres Jul. 7 6.0 5 3 2 2 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 53 walks and 77 RBI (119 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .300/.379/.514 so far this year.

Tucker will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .270 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 at Yankees Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 105 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 61 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .249/.347/.419 slash line on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 4 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

