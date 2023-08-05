Yankees vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 5
The New York Yankees (57-53) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a hot streak against the Houston Astros (63-48) on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium. Giancarlo Stanton is on a three-game homer streak.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (6-5) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) will take the ball for the Yankees.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (6-5, 3.15 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (5-2, 5.16 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- The Yankees are sending Cortes (5-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday, May 31 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
- Cortes has three quality starts this year.
- Cortes will try to secure his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander
- The Astros will send Verlander (6-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings during his last outing, which came on Sunday for the New York Mets against the Washington Nationals.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.15 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .219 in 16 games this season.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Verlander has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
Justin Verlander vs. Yankees
- The Yankees are batting .230 this season, 28th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .404 (17th in the league) with 153 home runs.
- The Yankees have gone 5-for-40 with two doubles and an RBI in 12 innings this season against the right-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.