The New York Yankees (57-53) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a hot streak against the Houston Astros (63-48) on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium. Giancarlo Stanton is on a three-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (6-5) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (6-5, 3.15 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (5-2, 5.16 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

  • The Yankees are sending Cortes (5-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday, May 31 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
  • Cortes has three quality starts this year.
  • Cortes will try to secure his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance.
  • He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

  • The Astros will send Verlander (6-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
  • The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings during his last outing, which came on Sunday for the New York Mets against the Washington Nationals.
  • The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.15 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .219 in 16 games this season.
  • In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
  • Verlander has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Justin Verlander vs. Yankees

  • The Yankees are batting .230 this season, 28th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .404 (17th in the league) with 153 home runs.
  • The Yankees have gone 5-for-40 with two doubles and an RBI in 12 innings this season against the right-hander.

