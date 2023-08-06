The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney is hitting .218 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • This season, McKinney has totaled at least one hit in 20 of 36 games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year (22.2%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 13
.262 AVG .139
.333 OBP .225
.600 SLG .167
9 XBH 1
6 HR 0
10 RBI 1
14/7 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Urquidy (2-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.20 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, April 30, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 5.20 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to his opponents.
