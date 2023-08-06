The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is hitting .218 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.

This season, McKinney has totaled at least one hit in 20 of 36 games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (22.2%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 13 .262 AVG .139 .333 OBP .225 .600 SLG .167 9 XBH 1 6 HR 0 10 RBI 1 14/7 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings