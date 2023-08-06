DJ LeMahieu and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (119 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
  • LeMahieu is batting .263 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 63 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • LeMahieu has had an RBI in 23 games this season (24.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.4%).
  • He has scored in 30 games this season (31.9%), including four multi-run games (4.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 43
.253 AVG .217
.335 OBP .281
.421 SLG .311
17 XBH 10
6 HR 2
20 RBI 9
46/20 K/BB 40/15
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Astros are sending Urquidy (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, April 30, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.20, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.