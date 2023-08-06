DJ LeMahieu and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (119 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.

LeMahieu is batting .263 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 63 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in 23 games this season (24.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.4%).

He has scored in 30 games this season (31.9%), including four multi-run games (4.3%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 43 .253 AVG .217 .335 OBP .281 .421 SLG .311 17 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 46/20 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings