On Sunday, Giancarlo Stanton (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .212 with eight doubles, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Stanton is batting .400 with three homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 57.4% of his 61 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 26.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 61), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this year (24 of 61), with more than one RBI 11 times (18.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 26 .208 AVG .216 .284 OBP .292 .458 SLG .500 12 XBH 13 9 HR 8 23 RBI 19 32/12 K/BB 27/10 0 SB 0

