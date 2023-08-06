After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 110 hits and an OBP of .329, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .437.

Torres is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 79 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 14.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.5% of his games this year, Torres has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (44.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 46 .262 AVG .270 .337 OBP .319 .458 SLG .413 20 XBH 15 12 HR 5 28 RBI 18 35/26 K/BB 28/15 7 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings