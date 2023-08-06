After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres leads New York with 110 hits and an OBP of .329, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .437.
  • Torres is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Torres has reached base via a hit in 79 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
  • In 14.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.5% of his games this year, Torres has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 48 games this year (44.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 46
.262 AVG .270
.337 OBP .319
.458 SLG .413
20 XBH 15
12 HR 5
28 RBI 18
35/26 K/BB 28/15
7 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Urquidy (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.20 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, April 30, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.20 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing batters.
