Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .252 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Bader has had a hit in 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.0%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has driven in a run in 19 games this season (31.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 26 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|24
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.289
|OBP
|.277
|.421
|SLG
|.409
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|15
|23/6
|K/BB
|14/2
|7
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (2-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.20 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, April 30, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.20 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
