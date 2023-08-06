Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Astros - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will start Jose Urquidy) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 45 of 79 games this year (57.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (13.9%).
- He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.5% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|35
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.285
|OBP
|.349
|.367
|SLG
|.381
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|15/6
|K/BB
|27/15
|5
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy (2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday, April 30 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.20 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
