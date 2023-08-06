After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will start Jose Urquidy) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 45 of 79 games this year (57.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (13.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.5% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 35
.242 AVG .265
.285 OBP .349
.367 SLG .381
8 XBH 7
3 HR 3
12 RBI 17
15/6 K/BB 27/15
5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (133 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Urquidy (2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday, April 30 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.20 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.