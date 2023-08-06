A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and Breanna Stewart (second, 22.7) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (24-2) visit the New York Liberty (21-6) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have put together a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Liberty have compiled a 10-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Las Vegas is 14-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

New York has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Aces games have hit the over 15 out of 25 times this season.

So far this year, 15 out of the Liberty's 26 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

