Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Aaron Judge (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .277 with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- Judge has gotten a hit in 35 of 58 games this year (60.3%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (22.4%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (27.6%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (41.4%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (22.4%).
- He has scored in 33 games this year (56.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|23
|.213
|AVG
|.375
|.338
|OBP
|.495
|.434
|SLG
|.913
|11
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|19
|RBI
|24
|46/24
|K/BB
|25/20
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (4-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.405), and eighth in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.