The Buffalo Bills right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +900.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Bills games went over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

On offense, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the by averaging 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bills went 7-1 at home last year and 6-2 on the road.

The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.

Bills Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.3%.

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Matt Milano recorded 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1600 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1100 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1500 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

