DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Monday, DJ LeMahieu (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .239 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.
- LeMahieu will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 64 of 95 games this season (67.4%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (16.8%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.4%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this season (23 of 95), with more than one RBI six times (6.3%).
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.2%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.258
|AVG
|.217
|.341
|OBP
|.281
|.429
|SLG
|.311
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|47/21
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.405), and eighth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
