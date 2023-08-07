On Monday, DJ LeMahieu (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .239 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.

LeMahieu will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last games.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 64 of 95 games this season (67.4%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (16.8%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.4%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this season (23 of 95), with more than one RBI six times (6.3%).

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.2%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .258 AVG .217 .341 OBP .281 .429 SLG .311 18 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 47/21 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

