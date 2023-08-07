Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .251.
- In 45 of 80 games this year (56.3%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (13.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.3% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (33.8%), including five games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|.238
|AVG
|.265
|.296
|OBP
|.349
|.361
|SLG
|.381
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|16/9
|K/BB
|27/15
|5
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.405), and eighth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
