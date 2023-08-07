The New York Yankees will send a hot-hitting Gleyber Torres to the plate against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads meet on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +140. An 8-run over/under has been set for the game.

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 59.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (39-27).

New York has a 19-5 record (winning 79.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

New York has played in 111 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-56-5).

The Yankees have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 23-26 27-14 31-40 46-46 12-8

