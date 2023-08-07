Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Luis Robert and others are available in the New York Yankees-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-2) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh consecutive quality start.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks first, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 8 2 at Orioles Jul. 28 7.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1 at Rockies Jul. 16 6.0 2 1 1 11 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 7.1 5 3 3 5 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has 113 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 43 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .270/.335/.450 on the season.

Torres will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 6 3-for-4 3 1 2 7 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 56 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 44 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.402/.624 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 113 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a .270/.324/.558 slash line on the year.

Robert will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2 at Guardians Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 97 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 59 runs.

He's slashed .250/.317/.430 on the season.

Vaughn brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

