The New York Yankees (58-54) and Chicago White Sox (45-68) clash on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (10-2) versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (4-5).

Yankees vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (10-2, 2.64 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (4-5, 4.61 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (10-2) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 2.64, a 4.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.040.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh consecutive quality start.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (4-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 1 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.61 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.

Cease has recorded nine quality starts this year.

Cease is looking to pick up his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.405 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 10.7 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.

