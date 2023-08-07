Yankees vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 7
Monday's contest between the New York Yankees (58-54) and Chicago White Sox (45-68) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on August 7.
The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (10-2, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (4-5, 4.61 ERA).
Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs White Sox
|Yankees vs White Sox Odds
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have won 39, or 59.1%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has a record of 19-5, a 79.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- New York ranks 20th in the majors with 484 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|Rays
|W 7-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Shane McClanahan
|August 3
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Cristian Javier
|August 4
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Brown
|August 5
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Justin Verlander
|August 6
|Astros
|L 9-7
|Carlos Rodón vs Jose Urquidy
|August 7
|@ White Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Dylan Cease
|August 8
|@ White Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Touki Toussaint
|August 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Luis Severino vs Mike Clevinger
|August 11
|@ Marlins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 12
|@ Marlins
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 13
|@ Marlins
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.